Boeing (NYSE:BA) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Boeing’s score:

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.28.

Shares of BA stock opened at $336.75 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average is $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.