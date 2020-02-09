Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 1.48

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 1.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $366.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

