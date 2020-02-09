Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.65

Headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.65 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $29.61 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

