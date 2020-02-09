Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ESTE opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $291.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

