Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s analysis:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of -437,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.