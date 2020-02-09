Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Media Impact Score of -3.20

Media headlines about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a coverage optimism score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

