Extremely Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price

News headlines about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been trending extremely negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a news sentiment score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cognizant Technology Solutions’ analysis:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

