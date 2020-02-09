ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

