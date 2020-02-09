David Richardson Nicol Buys 46 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £167.44 ($220.26).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £167.90 ($220.86).

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 358.40 ($4.71) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

