WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target (up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,390 ($31.44) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,878.64 ($24.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,537.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,253.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

