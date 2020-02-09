ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTEC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital cut shares of ConvaTec Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConvaTec Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CTEC stock opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 186.60.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.