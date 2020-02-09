Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

