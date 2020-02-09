Marshalls’ (MSLH) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSLH. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 564.17 ($7.42).

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 819.50 ($10.78) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 823.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 731.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493 ($6.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Insiders have purchased 56 shares of company stock worth $45,089 over the last ninety days.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

