PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 304 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.53 million and a PE ratio of -108.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 273.34. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.41).

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

