Analyzing Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & Edwards Lifesciences (NASDAQ:EW)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45% Edwards Lifesciences 24.08% 31.73% 20.14%

This table compares Ocugen and Edwards Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01 Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 11.15 $1.05 billion $5.57 41.73

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocugen and Edwards Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences 3 4 14 0 2.52

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 218.19%. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $250.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Ocugen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Ocugen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, an advanced algorithm that indicates the likelihood of a patient developing hypotension; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

