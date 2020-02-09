Financial Contrast: Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Trip.com Group (NYSE:TCOM)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Viad and Trip.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 0 0 N/A Trip.com Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trip.com Group has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 1.57% 10.34% 4.28% Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viad and Trip.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.37 billion 0.95 $49.17 million $2.48 25.92 Trip.com Group $4.52 billion 4.14 $162.00 million $0.94 36.03

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Viad has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Viad on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. It also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, data analytics and insights, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, the company offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual services, such as video and lighting production, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, and computer rental and support services. Further, it owns and operates hotels and lodges, recreational attractions, food and beverage, and retail facilities; provides ground transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and seasonal charter motor coach services, as well as offers corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. The company was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

