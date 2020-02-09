DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce $11.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $19.45 million. DURECT reported sales of $3.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $38.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $24.39 million to $35.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $305.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.