Contrasting Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.10 $672.00 million $4.69 10.20 GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million 8.61 $57.32 million $0.61 19.11

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Destinations and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus target price of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 25.99%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 37.79%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% GreenTree Hospitality Group 40.10% 24.28% 13.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.