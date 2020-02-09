Card Factory (LON:CARD) Upgraded to Hold by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARD. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded Card Factory to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Get Card Factory alerts:

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.88. Card Factory has a 1 year low of GBX 86.65 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.76).

In other news, insider Karen Hubbard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.