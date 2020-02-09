Boohoo Group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 322.10 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 74.91. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.25.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

