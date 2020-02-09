Sensyne Health’s (SENS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SENS opened at GBX 56 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.70. Sensyne Health has a one year low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.65.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

