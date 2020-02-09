Abcam (LON:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABC. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.18)) on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,310.80 ($17.24).

Shares of Abcam stock opened at GBX 1,303 ($17.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,380.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,265.84. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03).

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

