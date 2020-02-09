Critical Comparison: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) vs. Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 2.59 -$24.28 million $1.17 22.48 Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 3.52 $158.30 million $2.67 13.53

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Artisan Partners Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sculptor Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management -8.39% 87.04% 6.75% Artisan Partners Asset Management 19.59% 193.28% 22.28%

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 97.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 0 2 0 2.33

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.12%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Volatility and Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Sculptor Capital Management on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

