Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SLN opened at GBX 416 ($5.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 309.95. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a market cap of $326.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44.
About Silence Therapeutics
