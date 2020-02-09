Van Elle’s (VANL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Van Elle (LON:VANL) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VANL stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. Van Elle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Van Elle’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 55,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £27,801.50 ($36,571.30). Insiders have bought a total of 103,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,650 in the last quarter.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

