Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI stock opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.58 million and a P/E ratio of 31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.28.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

