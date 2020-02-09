Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) vs. Veritex (OTCMKTS:VBTX) Critical Analysis

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bay Banks of Virginia and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veritex has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.13 $7.06 million $0.54 16.48 Veritex $408.87 million 3.61 $90.74 million $2.29 12.41

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Veritex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Banks of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia 12.74% 5.76% 0.64% Veritex 22.19% 10.33% 1.55%

Summary

Veritex beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of February 6, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices, including a production office located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, farmland loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 20 branches and 1 mortgage office located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, as well as 1 branch in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.