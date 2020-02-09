GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDS. TheStreet upgraded GDS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of GDS opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,405 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GDS by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,467,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 610,583 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,112,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of GDS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.