Zacks: Analysts Expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $7.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $208,361.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

