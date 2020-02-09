Zacks: Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $273.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $273.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.19 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $323.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.
PDS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.99.
Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
