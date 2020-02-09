$42.34 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post $42.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.17 million to $43.50 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $36.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $166.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.71 million to $168.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.49 million to $173.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 41.26, a quick ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 101.18%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

