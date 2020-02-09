Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $999.70 million to $1.05 billion. Camping World posted sales of $982.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,437.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 26.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 360,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $15.42 on Friday. Camping World has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 3.28.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

