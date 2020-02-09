OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report $47.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.97 million and the highest is $47.10 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $50.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $151.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.90 million to $152.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $177.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $422.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.