Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACGL opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

