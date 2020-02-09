Varonis Systems (VRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Varonis Systems to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VRNS opened at $89.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. ValuEngine cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

