American Assets Trust (AAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

