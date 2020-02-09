Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE JLL opened at $172.73 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.