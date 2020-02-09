Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RE stock opened at $282.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.24. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $208.01 and a 12 month high of $285.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.86.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

