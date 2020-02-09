Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

