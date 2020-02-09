Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Board Declares Share Repurchase Program

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.