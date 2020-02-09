A10 Networks (ATEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ATEN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.