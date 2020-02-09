UDR (UDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:UDR opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. UDR has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

