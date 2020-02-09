Consol Energy (CEIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Consol Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.