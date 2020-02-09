Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRX opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

