ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.10 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGA. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

