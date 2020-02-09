BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €46.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.81 ($63.73).

EPA:BNP opened at €51.83 ($60.27) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.90.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

