Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$45.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2020

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.00.

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,747.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,605,956.46.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

