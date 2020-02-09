Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$45.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.00.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
