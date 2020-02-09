Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.76 ($19.49).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €15.64 ($18.19) on Friday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day moving average of €14.43.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

