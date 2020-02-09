Barclays Reiterates “€5.60” Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Barclays set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.12 ($7.12) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.47 ($6.37).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

