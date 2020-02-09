UBS Group Reiterates €2.60 Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($3.02) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.32 ($2.70).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

